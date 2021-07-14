Urgent solidarity needed with Egyptian socialist on prison hunger strike

Activists are appealing for solidarity with imprisoned Egyptian socialist and journalist Hisham Fouad after he launched a hunger strike.

Hisham began his hunger strike on Saturday in protest at the regime for imprisoning him for more than two years without trial. He was arrested and detained on 25 June 2019 on trumped up charges of “economic conspiracy.”

Since his arrest, he has been denied medical examinations and treatment for multiple health problems.

The maximum time Egyptian law allows for a person to be detained without trial is two years.

In a message, Hisham said, ““The regime’s continued desire for revenge on activists in a bid to eliminate freedom of opinion and expression is obliterating all laws, including the obligation to release detainees after two years of pre-trial detention.

“Therefore, I decided to begin a hunger strike, starting from Saturday 10th of July, in defence of the rule of law and the right to a fair trial and to stop this endless cycle.”

Hisham is one of 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt. They are victims of state repression launched by dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as part of a counter-revolution.

One of them, Ahmed Samir Santawy, has also been on hunger strike for three weeks. He was arrested in February after returning from Austria, where he was studying, and sentenced to four years in jail for publishing “false news.”

Several public figures in Egypt have announced symbolic hunger strikes in solidarity with Hisham and Ahmed.

Hisham has also called for solidarity actions from supporters internationally.

“Since strength is in unity I am sure that I will not be able to achieve any demands without uniting all those who stand in solidarity with the forces of life in society and with freedom-loving people around the world,” he said.