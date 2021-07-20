Dorset rally targets Tory’s family’s slave trade past

Around 350 anti-racists joined a lively and noisy rally on Saturday organised by Stand Up To Racism Dorset to demand slavery justice from Tory MP Richard Grosvenor Plunkett-Ernle-Erle-Drax.

Drax still owns the plantation land in Barbados that some of his families wealth was built on, and is the wealthiest and largest landowning MP in parliament.

Phil Marfleet from SUTR Dorset told Socialist Worker there was “an extremely good trade union representation” at the protest.

“There is clearly a feeling across the region about Drax, and a strong feeling that he has to be confronted,” Phil said.

TUC union federation general secretary Frances O’ Grady called on Drax “to do the right thing” in handing back the plantation land to the people of Barbados.

Activists invited Drax to meet them at the rally. Yet they were met with a “large police presence”.

SUTR Dorset is now looking to escalate the campaign from a national and international level. “We’re working with MPs and leading trade unions to make sure this matter is discussed within the labour movement and parliament,” Phil explained.

And campaigners also hope to travel to Barbados to work with trade unionists and activists there.

Phil added, “We’re not going away. We’re going to continue to confront Drax, develop international networks and work closely with the trade unions.”