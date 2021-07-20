Asylum seeker dies as a result of Tories’ immigration policy

An asylum seeker was found dead at a hotel near Heathrow airport on Sunday. This tragedy has occurred just a day before the Tories’ racist immigration bill was due for its second reading in the House of Commons.

The 24 year old Sudanese asylum seeker had been in Britain for just four months after sleeping rough in Calais for several months.

The hotel Crowne Plaza, where the man was found, is used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

A protest was held by other asylum seekers with signs saying, “Refugee lives matter” and “He is neglected to death”.

Clare Moseley from Care4Calais said, “Having survived unknown horrors in his home country and a gruelling journey to get here in search of safety we are devastated that his life was cut short here.”

Another demonstration was due to take place on Monday over the circumstances around the death.

The Metropolitan police are also investigating.

Some 29 asylum seekers have now died in Home Office accommodation in the last year.

This is five times as many that have lost their lives in the same period trying to cross the Channel.

Home secretary Priti Patel’s immigration bill, which will criminalise rescuing drowning migrants, looks to punish asylum seekers attempting to flee to Britain.

Patel claims the strict new law will deter “illegal immigrants” and smugglers as well as working to deter dangerous Channel crossings.

And the Home Office says the Nationality and Borders bill will stop “alarming rise” in abuses to the modern slavery system.

It claims people posing as victims shows the need for tougher laws.

“Our generous safeguards for victims are being rampantly abused by child rapists, people who pose a threat to national security and failed asylum seekers with no right to be here,” Patel claimed.

Tropes

These are racist tropes to criminalise and condemn refugees and divide support.

And a freedom of information response has revealed that the Home Office’s modern slavery unit could not provide data for child rapists, national security threats or failed asylum seekers since 2017.

This means there is a lack of existing data for the racist claims made by Patel, showing them to be lies used to spread hate.

It’s clear that the biggest threat to life for asylum seekers coming to Britain is the Tories and their hostile environment.