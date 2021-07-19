St Mungo’s strike ends + Barry Gravediggers + Tower Hamlets council + Weetabix

Strikes at housing charity St Mungo’s have been called off after management agreed to an independent review into bullying.

Strikes have taken place since 22 April.

But despite voting for the review and end to the strikes, a Unite union rep still remains suspended for raising grievances.

Gravediggers in Barry have balloted for strikes after the council tried to force them to work longer hours for no extra cash.

The council of Wales’ largest town has walked away from negotiations with the GMB union and served notice to six cemetery workers to change conditions without their consent.

The ballot was due to close on Tuesday this week.

A strike ballot by workers in Tower Hamlets council, east London, was set to end on Thursday of this week.

The workers—members of the Unison union—are demanding improvements to a contract that the Labour-run council forced on them last year.

Workers struck against the councils’ fire and rehire tactics in 2020.

Now they could fight again.

Workers at the Weetabix factory in Kettering have voted for industrial action in a dispute over shift payments.

Usdaw union members voted unanimously for action and the union said it anticipates that the first 24-hour stoppage will be called within a week from 28 July.

Biomedical scientists at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust have been re-balloted for action over pay.

The 21 workers have been on strike since 31 May. The new ballot closes on 27 July.

Management reneged on a pay upgrade deal that it agreed to in 2019.