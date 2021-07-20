Labour-run council won’t listen after Valence Primary School strikes

Valence Primary school teachers in Dagenham, east London, have completed six strike days escalating over three weeks.

The members of the NEU union are fighting a restructure that includes attacks on working conditions.

Almost half of the teaching staff face pay cuts and demotions and a majority will face increased workloads.

Staff remained strong on the picket lines at each campus last week in the face of school bosses who encouraged some staff to strike break.

Barking and Dagenham NEU is demanding that the Labour-run council stops encouraging strike breaking and opposes the attacks.

Strikers ­defend ­pension

Teachers at Alleyn Court prep school in Southend have completed six days of solid strikes against plans to remove staff from the teachers’ pension scheme.

The Alleyn Court Educational Trust plans to replace the current pension scheme with an inferior one.

Teachers say that the trust is trying to force through a fire and rehire scheme.

NEU union regional secretary Paul McLaughlin said, “We believe the school can afford the current scheme—it would cost less than £60K to fund a proposed increase in cost to the scheme.”

Solidarity by students in Derby

Teachers at two schools in Derby walked out for two days last week and one day the week before.

Members of the NEU at Merrill Academy and Lees Brook Community School are fighting a restructure by the Archway Learning trust that operates them.

The trust’s bosses based in Nottingham, want to cut jobs and deskill teaching staff to employ cheaper teachers.

Teachers have received a lot of solidarity with pupils starting a petition to support the strike.