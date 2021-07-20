Strikes on Night Tube are coming down the line

Workers on the London Underground are set to strike for four days next month over bosses’ proposals to abolish the Night Tube train drivers’ grade.

Following a solid vote for action, Night Tube drivers in the RMT are set to walk out for 24 hours on 3,5,24 and 26 August.

Bosses want to force Underground drivers to work a combination of night and day shifts instead of keeping a separate role for Night Tube drivers.

They hope their plans will come into effect on 16 May next year.

Some 3,000 tube drivers will be affected with unfair work schedules impacting their social and home lives, and 200 jobs are under threat. The strike will target the entire London Underground network.

Many drivers are self-isolating due to a high number of Underground staff catching Covid-19.

On Saturday the Metropolitan line was forced to close as control room staff were “pinged” by the NHS app.

Now, as restrictions are eased, Underground workers will be made to suffer.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said, “This is a blatant attempt to now use that pandemic to start bulldozing through a savage programme of cuts.”

Action gives train catering bosses food for thought

Rail Gourmet workers at Edinburgh Waverley station kicked off a strike on Wednesday of last week, opposing a culture of bullying and harassment by bosses.

The strike followed a 100 percent vote for action.

Workers walked out for 24 hours on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday of last week and are set to return to picket lines on Saturday of next week.

The workers also claim bosses forced them to “make up” Covid-19 symptoms to receive tests.

Rail Gourmet operates on LNER trains between Edinburgh and London.

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch said the strike “is all about respect and justice in the workplace and the company’s continued refusal, even in the face of a massive 100 percent vote for strike action, to do anything about it.

“A culture of bullying and harassment has been allowed to develop at Edinburgh Waverley which has led to a wholesale breakdown in industrial relations and our members have had enough.”

Scotrail bosses want to ‘grind workers into dust’

Workers for Scotrail continue their Sunday strikes for equality and workplace justice with solid support.

Many services were affected forcing many cancellations across the network. The long-running pay dispute is set to continue until at least 5 September

The RMT union accuses Abellio and Transport Scotland of trying to grind loyal staff into the dust.