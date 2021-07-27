Three groups of strikers take fight to multinational outsourcer Serco  

Bin workers in Bexley, south east London, have extended their strikes over pay and cuts.

Around 140 Unite union members, who are employed by outsourcing giant Serco, walked out on 12 July.

They planned to stay out until Sunday, but strikes are now set to continue until next Sunday, 1 August.

Workers say they’re determined to hold daily picket lines despite “heavy handed” policing at previous pickets.

Tory-run Bexley council announced that Serco’s contract will not be renewed when it expires in October.

Workers will be transferred from Serco to new company Countrystyle Recycling on the London Living Wage of £10.85 an hour.

But Unite is demanding the Serco contract is removed sooner—and for workers to be paid £13 an hour.

Serco has refused to pay back wages to at least 50 workers.

Vote for strikes at Serco Sandwell

Workers at a Serco rubbish collection service in the West Midlands have voted to strike over allegations of bullying and threatening behaviour by management.

The GMB union members at Serco Sandwell voted by 87 percent to strike and

95 percent voted for action short of strikes.

Workers say they have faced intimidation from the bosses, including the victimisation of those who have raised concerns about safety. Strikes could begin within the next two weeks.

Caledonian Sleeper workers fight on

A new phase of industrial action is set to hit the Caledonian Sleeper railway service on Friday as outsourced workers continue their pay fight.

RMT union members have staged a series of strikes since 15 June after Serco bosses tried to impose a pay freeze.

Workers will refuse to work any higher-grade duties, overtime or work on their rest days from Friday.

Strikes can push back the bosses’ attacks.