DVLA workers prepare for month-long safety strike 

A group of workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea are set to begin a month-long strike on Monday of next week.

The strike by workers in the Drivers’ Medical department is the latest action by PCS union members at the office in a long-running coronavirus safety battle.

More than 600 workers at the office have caught Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Yet DVLA bosses have forced more than 1,000 of them to come into the office.

PCS members have fought a campaign of rolling action after government ministers intervened to scupper a deal that would end the dispute.

Action by those in Drivers’ Medical has already caused a huge backlog of applications for renewed licenses. Now a month-long strike could pile on the pressure.



