DVLA workers prepare for month-long safety strike 

A group of workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea are set to begin a month-long strike on Monday of next week.
The strike by workers in the Drivers’ Medical department is the latest action by PCS union members at the office in a long-running coronavirus safety battle.
More than 600 workers at the office have caught Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Yet DVLA bosses have forced more than 1,000 of them to come into the office.
PCS members have fought a campaign of rolling action after government ministers intervened to scupper a deal that would end the dispute.
Action by those in Drivers’ Medical has already caused a huge backlog of applications for renewed licenses. Now a month-long strike could pile on the pressure.
The details are: Account name: Fighting Fund Levy. Account number: 20331490 Sort code: 60-83-01 Reference: DVLA
Send messages of support to [email protected].
Cleaners fight at Royal Parks
Cleaners at Royal Parks in London were set to strike on Friday of this week, as talks between bosses and union officials went ahead.
The workers, members of the PCS and UVW unions, are fighting for improved pay and conditions, and the reinstatement of a sacked member of staff.