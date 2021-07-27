Reports round-up: Reject deal at JDE coffee plant

Workers at JDE coffee plant in Oxfordshire have begun voting a deal agreed between their Unite union and bosses.

The deal came after rolling strikes against bosses’ plans to fire and rehire the workforce on worse contracts.

Contracts would have imposed pay cuts of up to £12,000, night work for all workers and punishing new shift patterns.

Suspending the action for a fortnight of talks gave bosses the upper hand.

The new deal keeps the pay cuts and shift changes in exchange for paltry compensation. It also includes 23 redundancies.

Workers should vote no and demand a re-ballot for an all-out indefinite strike.

Pat Carmody

Bike instructors ballot for strikes over pay

Cycling instructors who work for Enfield council in north London say they will ballot for strikes if their demands are not met.

The IWGB union members have had their pay frozen for 12 years.

Workers are also angry that their hours can be cut with no notice—and that planning time for lessons is unpaid.

The cycling instructors are also demanding that Enfield council and subcontractor Cycle Confident recognises IWGB as their chosen union.

So far Enfield council has refused to meet or negotiate with workers or the union.

Workers’ beautiful resistance at BCM

Workers at consumer pharma and beauty product manufacturer BCM Fareva in Nottingham struck for 24 hours last Thursday over fire and rehire threats.

Some 90 percent of Usdaw union members backed the strike.

UPS workers set for series of strikes

UPS workers in Gloucester are set to launch a series of strikes over allegations of bullying and health and safety in the workplace.

The first strike by Unite union members is set for this Friday.

It will be followed by a week long strike from Monday of next week.

They plan further 24 hourstrikes on 9, 27 and 31 August and 6 September as well as a three day strike from 1 September.

Offshore caterers hungry for action

Offshore workers are being balloted for strikes over a pay dispute at Catering Offshore Trade Association.

Around 2,750 Unite union members in seven offshore catering companies will be balloted at companies including, Conntrak, ESS, Entier, Trinity, Aramark, Sodexo and Foss.

Resistance brewing at XPO Logistics

The Unite union has warned of a “beer drought” as some 1,000 drivers and warehouse workers from XPO Logistics Drinks Ltd are being balloted for industrial action.

The ballot over a 1.4 percent pay offer runs from Wednesday until Monday 9 August.

Brighton trespass takes on police bill

Over 300 people trespassed on the Brighton Downs on Saturday to open up a section of land called Pangdean Bottom. The trespass also highlighted the impact of the police and crime bill on travellers’ rights.

Ruth from Traveller Pride said, “The policing bill will further criminalise trespass and is a threat to the way of life of the Gypsy Roma Traveller communities.”