Flood and heatwaves—a vision of catastrophe

Scorching temperatures one week and flash flooding the next show that the climate crisis is well and truly here.

A heatwave last week meant that temperatures in some places exceeded 31 degrees Celsius.

The heat led to further strain on hospitals already at the brink of collapse. A number of A&E departments reporting a marked increase in patients looking for care.

Then came storms that led to flash flooding across London. These damaged homes and led to the suspension of infrastructure in some of the poorest parts of the city. Such extreme weather events are shocking. But the Tory government’s inability to plan for the crisis is even worse.

Last year chancellor Rishi Sunak said flood defence spending would double to £5.2 billion. But many experts think this is simply not enough.

And the Tories are not just failing to provide decent infrastructure. They are not just failing abysmally short on lowering emissions. They are making the crisis worse—even contemplating whether to approve opening up a new oil field in Scotland.

Then, in less than 100 days’ time, they will gather for the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow to pretend to do something to protect the planet.

The disastrous future they have in store for us is already beginning.

We all have to get ready to protest against them when they welcome the world’s politicians to Glasgow.