Thousands of NHS staff begin voting on action over pay

Thousands of health ­workers received online ballot papers this week asking them if they are ­prepared to take industrial action over pay.

Members of Unison, the ­largest health union, are being asked whether they accept the ­government’s appalling 3 percent pay offer.

They are also being consulted as to whether they are prepared to take “lawful industrial action” to win more.

The union’s leadership has told members that 3 percent is “not acceptable”.

Jordan Rivera, a leading ­activist from Homerton hospital, says that the battle now is to ensure the ­biggest possible vote for action.

“We got until 10 September to get the votes in,” she told Socialist Worker. “And we’ve got to be ambitious”

“The most important thing is to start talking about the pay campaign to everyone you work with.

“Voting is taking place online, so there is a great opportunity to get colleagues to vote there and then.”

Angry

“People are so angry about ­everything that has happened to us during the pandemic. This is a chance to show the government just what we think”.

The ballot is also a great ­opportunity to sign people up to the union, says Jordan.

“When you go to Unison’s online site you can click on a button to vote if you are already a member. But you can also click another button to join the union and then vote.”

Unison activists are planning to run lunchtime stalls outside hospital canteens, with laptops so people can vote or join up there and then.

Many branches are holding online meetings to let everyone know about how the pay fight is progressing.

And they also are planning ward rounds to spread the word among nurses and nursing assistants.

Encouraging

The GMB union this week announced it would also be ­balloting over NHS pay. It recommends its members reject the Tories’ 3 percent.

The nurses’ RCN union also appears ready to ballot.

It has been taking part in a “Summer of Action” series of ­protests and is encouraging ­members to join campaigns.

It is hosting a major online rally next week and says information about voting will be released shortly.

Jordan says the mood for action is so strong that even NHS workplaces with low levels of union ­organisation can get involved.

“My advice to anyone in a weaker workplace who wants to fight is to chat about pay with ­everyone you work with,” she said. “And go online to the ­various forums.

“Ask if anyone in your area wants to get in touch. You’ll easily find others that want to get involved. From there, you can get campaigning.”

With the Tories deeply ­unpopular on the health service, and NHS workers furious about what they’ve been put through, there could hardly be a better time to strike.

Unison members employed by the NHS in England can vote at nhspay.org