New rage on streets of Guatemala

Thousands of angry protesters took to the streets in Guatemala this week to call for the resignation of president Alejandro Giammattei.

Mobilisations raged across the country with roadblocks also being set up. Many protesters held placards saying, “Giammattei, resign.”

The marches are the latest in a series of protests in Guatemala over unemployment and austerity. Demonstrators last November even set fire to the Congress building.

Protests gained momentum after attorney general Maria Porras sacked Juan Francisco Sandova as the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity.

Sandova has been leading investigations into corruption committed by Giammattei.

Martin Toc, an indigenous leader from western Guatemala, said that he was protesting to say, “We do not recognise him (Giammattei) as president because he no longer represents the interests of our country.”

More protests have been called including a national strike next Thursday.