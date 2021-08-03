Right move against new left wing president in Peru

Former union leader Pedro Castillo was finally sworn in as president of Peru last Wednesday. But the right are already mobilising against him.

Castillo won the election with a very small margin against right wing candidate Keiko Fujimori. Supporters of Fujimori mounted angry protests the day before Castillo was sworn in—in some cases attacking ministers’ cars.

After becoming president Castillo appointed Guido Bellido as the prime minister. Bellido is part of the Free Peru party which describes itself as socialist.

He has already been attacked for apparently having sympathies for the Maoist Shining Path guerilla group.

Bosses are trying to sabotage Castillo. Wealthy Peruvians have withdrawn billions of dollars of cash and investments. They caused Peru’s currency the Sol to lose 12 percent of its value since it became clear Castillo would become president.

Workers and Castillo’s supporters—prepared to use their own weapons of strikes and protests—will be essential to stop the sabotage of the right and the rich.