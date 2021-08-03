Transport round-up: ScotRail workers still on track for regular walkouts

ScotRail workers are keeping up their ­long-running Sunday strikes for pay justice.

Conductors, ticket Examiners and cleaners, who are members of the RMT union, are all involved in separate pay disputes.

They are employed by multinational transport giant Abellio, which operates the ScotRail trains franchise.

Some groups of workers have been fighting for four months.

ScotRail Gateline workers, who work at stations, are set to take action short of strike from 11 August.

They have been instructed not to accept overtime work, higher grade duties or rest day working until further notice.

Meanwhile, the RMT has released information from an internal Abellio report, which advocates service cuts, ticket office closures and job losses.

The union says, “It is crystal clear that this report has been commissioned with the sole purpose of attempting to legitimise damaging cuts to Scotland’s rail network.”

It added this would be “disastrous for passengers and a kick in the teeth for Scotland’s key worker rail staff.”

The document outlines a “unique platform” to “reduce staff costs quickly”.

The RMT says the planned cuts would cause 85,000 annual rail services being cut and over 1000 jobs axed.

With bosses planning bigger attacks, escalating strikes will be needed to beat back the assault.

East Midlands workers conduct strikes over pay

Senior conductors in the RMT union on the East Midlands Railway (EMR) are continuing their solid strike, now in its 12th week.

They are fighting over pay, conditions and contracts.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said, “It’s time for the company to stop playing games and start respecting the staff who generate their profits.

“EMR should get out of their bunker, recognise the legitimate grievances of their workforce and start negotiations over a fair and just settlement to this long‑running dispute.”

Strike delayed, but action still possible down the line

The RMT union suspended planned strikes on the London Underground this week to make way for further negotiations.

Strikes were planned in response to Tube bosses’ plans to abolish the Night Tube Train Drivers’ grade.

Some 3,000 Tube drivers would be affected with exhausting work schedule—and 200 jobs are under threat.

Bosses’ proposals would force the drivers to work both night and day shifts, instead of keeping a separate role for Night Tube drivers.

Workers still plan to walk out on 24 and 26 August across the entire London Underground network.

The mood for a fightback has forced bosses to sit at the negotiation table.

But workers should prepare for action until all attacks are fully withdrawn.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said, “This week’s strike action is suspended, although the rest of the planned action remains on.”