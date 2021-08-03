Independence rally in the ‘Yes city’ Dundee 

Around 250 people joined a rally for Scottish independence in Dundee City Square last Saturday.

Protesters were impatient with the lack of movement on independence from the first minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Greens.

The two parties—whose MSPs make up a majority for independence in the Scottish parliament—are unwilling to confront the British state.

They are rigidly sticking to legalistic, constitutional means to persuade the Tories to grant another independence referendum.

People’s frustration was mirrored by speakers on the platform, who demanded “independence now”.

The rally in Dundee, which voted Yes in the independence referendum in 2014, was the first of four protests called by the All Under One Banner group.

It’s a sign that the movement wants to get back on the streets, not wait on the SNP.

It was clear from many speakers and protesters that they aren’t just fighting for independence for independence sake. People want to build a different sort of Scotland—a Scotland without austerity, nuclear weapons and the hostile environment towards migrants and with green energy and jobs.

The next big demonstration for the independence movement is planned in Faslane on the 28 August, where people will protest against weapons of mass destruction stationed there.

The military base in western Scotland is home to the British state’s nuclear arsenal.