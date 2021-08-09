Barnoldswick Rolls-Royce strikes now need to escalate

Workers at the Rolls-Royce plant in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, protested on Monday as part of their continuing strikes.

The strikers are fighting for clear commitments over the site’s future.

A group of 17 engineers began striking in July after bosses refused to provide guarantees that had been agreed after a strike earlier in the year.

A ballot of the site’s entire workforce to join the dispute was set to close on Friday this week.

In January, Rolls-Royce agreed with the Unite union that a minimum of 350 ­workers would be retained at the site and a training centre would be created.

But following a meeting in May, Unite issued a failure to agree notice with Rolls Royce.

This was after local ­managers indicated that staff head count could drop below 350.

Bosses had also agreed that there would be no redundancies for two years, but already workers have started to be off-loaded.

Following the pandemic warnings were issued that the aviation industry will take longer than expected to recover from the pandemic.

Leadership

But the company returned to profit in the first half of 2021. Profits hit £393 ­million for the first six months of the year.

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn said, “This dispute could be put to bed very quickly if Rolls Royce’s ­leadership demonstrates to the workers that the ­agreement signed in January is still valid.

“We were promised a green new deal but all we’ve seen is corporate greenwash.”

Quinn added, “No green tech, no training school to compensate, just disaster capitalism.

“The staff know full well that Rolls Royce’s original plans would have seen the factory close for good.

“All they want to know is whether a Rolls Royce ­guarantee means anything.

“Is the company sticking to the agreement made in January or once again will they fail to deliver?”

Strikes at Rolls Royce Barnoldswick must stay strong to guarantee that the bosses don’t renege again on any agreements.

Tweet support to @Unite_NorthWest

Ealing parking strikes end after outsourcer Serco issues apology

Strikes by parking enforcement workers in Ealing, west London, have ended. Outsourcing boss Serco issued an apology over its union-busting tactics and agreed to change.

Nearly 50 civil enforcement officers employed by Serco on the council parking enforcement contract will return to work after striking since early May.

The company had tried to undermine trade union organisation and collective consultation by offering severance agreements to Unite union representatives.

The strikes have ended after the enforcement officers voted to accept an apology from Serco over the severance offers.

Serco also signed an agreement with the Unite union implementing new anti‑bullying and harassment measures, adding additional protections against dismissal within the absence policy and improving the terms governing compassionate leave.

The workers should be ready to hold another firm strike should Serco fail to implement the changes.