ScotRail, East Midlands, Hull, Rail Gourmet and the Tube—rail workers fight back

ScotRail workers in the RMT union are continuing their battle for pay justice in a long-running dispute.

Conductors, ticket examiners and cleaners are all involved in separate pay disputes.

They are employed by multinational transport giant Abellio, which operates the ScotRail trains franchise.

Workers have been taking action for six months with regular walkouts on Sundays. Other action short of a strike has also been maintained.

The Unite union announced last week that it has launched an industrial action ballot involving hundreds of its engineering members at ScotRail over pay.

The Scottish government should intervene to win the workers’ demands.

Train Managers on East Midlands Railway have started eight days of strikes over safety

The RMT union members said they will strike on Sundays throughout August and September as they escalate action in their dispute over safety on Class 360 trains.

East Midlands Railway has pushed through new working arrangements on the 12-carriage trains.

It includes operating with just one train manager which the union believes to be unsafe.

RMT union members on Hull Trains have kicked off their strikes to defend decent pension rights and to force the company to respect their obligations to staff.

Workers are set to strike each Sunday until 29 August. They will also continue to not work any overtime or on their rest days.

The RMT union has announced new strike dates for Rail Gourmet workers at Edinburgh Waverley in a battle over a wholesale breakdown in industrial relations.

Workers will walk out from 6am on Saturday 21 August until 6am on Tuesday 24 August.

A strike by RMT members on London Underground is set to start on Tuesday 24 August unless a dispute over changes to the pay grade of Night Tube drivers is resolved.

Planned strikes earlier this month were called off to allow more talks

There should be no more delays.