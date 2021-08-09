Battle continues at DVLA + Vote No in Haringey Love Lane demolition ballot

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has admitted it is dealing with a huge backlog of work. It comes amid strikes by PCS union members at its offices in Swansea.

Some people have reported they have waited up to six months to receive a provisional driving licence. And the DVLA website has said there will be “additional delays” for people who have to renew their driving licence for medical reasons.

The people who deal with those renewals—workers in the Drivers Medical team—are on their second week of a month-long strike.

DVLA workers are in a long-running safety battle. More than 600 workers at the office have caught Covid-19.

Yet DVLA bosses have forced more than 1,000 of them to come into the office.

PCS members have fought a campaign of rolling action after government ministers intervened to scupper a deal that would end the dispute. Action by those in Drivers Medical has caused a huge backlog.

On Monday the PCS DVLA branch said it was launching a consultative ballot to find out members' views on the current dispute and how to move it forward.

Nick Clark

Vote no to Haringey Love Lane demolition

Haringey council in north London is set to ballot residents on the demolition of the Love Lane estate.

This is part of a huge social cleansing scheme in north Tottenham.

The developer Lendlease was the council’s partner in the Haringey Development Vehicle—a demolition and gentrification plan which was defeated in 2018.

The development would see 2,600 homes packed into a small space.

Some 75 percent of voters are temporary accommodation tenants. They are promised a secure tenancy, but only if there is a Yes vote.

Rents will be 10 percent higher for new homes.

The ballot will run to 6 September. Campaigners are leafleting and canvassing for a No vote. Phone 07847 714 158 to help.

Paul Burnham