Reports round-up: HS2 construction workers protest

Driven to ballot in South Wales

Bus drivers who work for transport company Stagecoach at the Merthyr Tydfil depot in South Wales are set to ballot for strikes next month

The ballot comes after bosses refused to negotiate after the GMB and Unite unions asked for equal pay between depots.

The unions say that bus drivers even as close as six miles away from each other are being paid different rates.

In some cases drivers are being paid £1 less than their colleagues who work 20 minutes away.

The ballot will begin on 2 August. Unite is also considering whether to mount industrial action.

Cleaners threaten strike at hygiene uni

Cleaners at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine have started a campaign to end outsourcing and bring them in house.

The members of the IWGB union have given a deadline to the university of 30 August or they will launch a full scale campaign.

Equality demands at children’s hospital

The fight isn’t over for cleaners at the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh).

After a long battle that included strikes to end outsourcing, cleaners at the hospital were brought in house last year.

Alpha, one of the workers who led the strikes and is a member of the UVW union, said, “Gosh is one of the richest hospitals in Britain, right now we are asking for asking to have full NHS terms and conditions.

“We are doing the most important job in the hospital, even the management at Gosh has admitted that.

“The only way we can do this is if we strike.”

Offshore caterers reject pay offer

Offshore catering workers have rejected a pay offer from the Catering Offshore Trade Association.

The consultative ballot indicated that 94 percent of the Unite union membership rejected the offer.

Some 80 percent of Unite members also showed support for strikes.

Unison recommends rejecting pay cut

Local government workers in the Unison union are set to be balloted on whether to accept a below-inflation pay offer from council bosses.

Unison says it will begin its consultative ballot in late August, and is recommending that members reject the offer.