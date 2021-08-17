Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Time to vote for Sharon Graham

Issue No. 2768
Sharon Graham

Sharon Graham

Ballots for the Unite union general secretary election close on Monday 23 August.

The choice is between the right wing Gerard Coyne, and two left candidates Steve Turner and Sharon Graham.

Despite being part of the union bureaucracy, Graham is the only candidate that is looking to “get back to the workplace” by supporting rank and file action.

Voting for Turner as the “left unity” candidate would be a mistake.

He does not offer the decisive break from the past that’s needed.

Graham has the ability to beat both Coyne and Turner in the election and ensure Unite isn’t pulled further right.

lGet a ballot paper by calling 08007833856 or email [email protected] with name, membership number and postal address

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 17 Aug 2021, 14:26 BST
Issue No. 2768
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.