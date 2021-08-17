Time to vote for Sharon Graham

Ballots for the Unite union general secretary election close on Monday 23 August.

The choice is between the right wing Gerard Coyne, and two left candidates Steve Turner and Sharon Graham.

Despite being part of the union bureaucracy, Graham is the only candidate that is looking to “get back to the workplace” by supporting rank and file action.

Voting for Turner as the “left unity” candidate would be a mistake.

He does not offer the decisive break from the past that’s needed.

Graham has the ability to beat both Coyne and Turner in the election and ensure Unite isn’t pulled further right.

lGet a ballot paper by calling 08007833856 or email [email protected] with name, membership number and postal address