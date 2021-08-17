More ballots on NHS pay

More health unions are balloting their members over the government’s appalling 3 percent pay rise for NHS workers in England.

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, the Royal College of Podiatry and the Society of Radiographers have all announced a vote on the imposed pay plan.

They join with Unison, the GMB, the RCN and Unite unions that are already emailing ballot papers to their members, or are set to start shortly.

This week GMB members in the NHS were preparing for a day of action over pay.

The union had organised scores of protests.

The union indicative votes are a step towards the strikes needed.

The bigger the size of the reject vote, the more pressure the union leaders will come under to call hard-hitting action.