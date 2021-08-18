Socialist Worker
Key articles on the defeat of imperialism in Afghanistan

Issue No. 2768
The invasion created huge numbers of refugees. This picture is from the Chaman-e Babrak refugee camp in Kabul in 2011 (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Here are some of our key articles written as the regime in Afghanistan collapsed, a grievous defeat for British and US imperialism

 

The defeat of the West’s Afghanistan war

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52255/The+defeat+of+the+Wests+Afghanistan+war

Britain had bloody role in war on Afghanistan

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52251/Britain+had+bloody+role+in+war+on+Afghanistan

Massacres were the true face of Afghan war

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52265/Massacres+were+the+true+face+of+Afghan+war

West’s Afghan failures led to reborn Taliban

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52263/Wests+Afghan+failures+led+to+reborn+Taliban

What does Afghan defeat mean for US imperialism?

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52252/What+does+Afghan+defeat+mean+for+US+imperialism

The Taliban—terror that the US made

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52203/The+Taliban+terror+that+the+US+made

Labour’s war guilt

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52266/Labours+war+guilt

What we said as the war began in Afghanistan

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52262/What+we+said+as+the+war++began+in+Afghanistan

Keir Starmer wanted West to stay and fight in Afghanistan

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52268/Keir+Starmer+wanted+West+to+stay+and+fight+in+Afghanistan

The firms who made a fortune from the slaughter in Afghanistan

https://socialistworker.co.uk/art/52269/The+firms+who+made+a+fortune+from+the+slaughter+in+Afghanistan

News
Wed 18 Aug 2021, 16:39 BST
Issue No. 2768
