Letters—As an Afghan, I rejoice at the end of Western occupation

Being an elderly Afghan, I have despaired about the two grim decades of the British invasion.

The cruel British occupiers, fond of their flash weaponry, would shoot up villages.

They ceaselessly killed refugees with their high tech attack helicopters.

Their robotic drones were merciless things of fear that assailed women and children above all.

The British propaganda trumpeted a “humanitarian intervention”.

The reality was massacre after massacre of the poorest people on Earth.

Terrified Afghans quaked in caves and mud huts as the British went on the rampage.

Socialist Worker seems to have been just and appropriate about the viciousness of the British army—whereas most of the media was crudely belligerent and jingoistic on behalf of that vile rag of blood, the Union Jack.

The British imperialists came to Afghanistan as smirking bullies.

They are now abandoning it as pathetic cowards.