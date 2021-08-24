Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Big demo against Merseyside’s new polluting motorway

by Dave Owens PCS ARMS (pc)
Issue No. 2769
Hundreds joined the protest

Hundreds joined the protest

Over 600 people joined a protest on Merseyside on Friday of last week against the building of a new four lane motorway.

It is set to through the only green space in the area.

The motorway is planed to take extra traffic from the expanded Port of Liverpool to the motorway network.

This was the first demonstration over the issue since lockdown, and the biggest so far. People living next to the existing road to the docks already have a life expectancy ten years less than people living only a mile or so away because of the poor air quality.

A march from Rimrose Valley to Seaforth Dock was addressed by both local MPs, Bill Esterton and Peter Dowd.

Sefton’s Labour council has proposed a rail tunnel from the Seaforth Dock complex to a lorry park near the motorway.

But the government has only considered the cheaper and more environmentally damaging option of road expansion.

For more information contact saverimrosevalley.org

 

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 24 Aug 2021, 09:32 BST
Issue No. 2769
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.