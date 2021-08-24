Big demo against Merseyside’s new polluting motorway

Over 600 people joined a protest on Merseyside on Friday of last week against the building of a new four lane motorway.

It is set to through the only green space in the area.

The motorway is planed to take extra traffic from the expanded Port of Liverpool to the motorway network.

This was the first demonstration over the issue since lockdown, and the biggest so far. People living next to the existing road to the docks already have a life expectancy ten years less than people living only a mile or so away because of the poor air quality.

A march from Rimrose Valley to Seaforth Dock was addressed by both local MPs, Bill Esterton and Peter Dowd.

Sefton’s Labour council has proposed a rail tunnel from the Seaforth Dock complex to a lorry park near the motorway.

But the government has only considered the cheaper and more environmentally damaging option of road expansion.