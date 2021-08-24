Israel hits protesters and aid in Palestine

Israel responded to Palestinian protests in the besieged Gaza Strip with ­gunfire and airstrikes last Saturday.

Hundreds of Palestinians marched on the border fence that keeps them penned inside the enclave.

The Palestinian health ­ministry said at least 41 protesters were injured, including a 13 year old boy who was shot in the head.

Israeli soldiers, who enforce the blockade and shoot at anyone who approaches the fence, attacked the protesters with live ammunition and tear gas.

Al Jazeera journalist Youmna al-Sayed said at least ten of those injured were children.

Bombs

Protesters fought soldiers with rocks and petrol bombs, ­screening ­themselves from Israeli fire with smoke from burning tires.

An Israeli sniper, who had been ­pointing his weapon at protesters, was ­reportedly shot in the face.

Israel then punished resistance group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, with a series of air strikes.

It comes after Israel waged an horrific, sustained assault on Gaza in May this year.

Its 11-day campaign of heavy air strikes killed at least 260 Palestinians, including 67 children.

The bombardment also forced at least 58,000 Palestinians to flee their homes.

It destroyed at least 1,000 homes, made 1,8000 unfit for living and damaged another 14,900.

It also damaged six hospitals, nine healthcare centres, and a desalination plant that supplies clean water to 250,000 people.

Now, Israel has used its total ­control of Gaza’s borders to disrupt the reconstruction process as a weapon against Hamas.

Israel’s government, led by right wing nationalist Naftali Bennett, blocked aid from Qatar as well as the import of key reconstruction materials. It only reinstated aid payments to families in the Gaza

Strip after being given direct ­oversight over the list of recipients.

It’s a demonstration of how Israel uses its siege of Gaza as a form of collective punishment of Palestinians.

That’s especially true for those daring to resist military occupation and push for the right to return to their land.



Israel has kept Gaza under a state of siege since 2007 when Hamas won elections to run the Palestinian ­Authority.

Hamas had promised to continue resisting Israel, while its rival Fatah was committed to futile negotiations and cooperation with Israel’s military occupation.

Israel responded by supporting a coup against Hamas. It began the the siege after Hamas remained in control of the Gaza Strip.

The siege has forced more than 56 percent of the Gaza Strip’s two million residents to live below the poverty line. A massive 43 percent are unemployed.

Israel also controls the import of fuel and electricity into the strip—sometimes leaving Palestinian residents to live with just two or three hours of power a day.

Marines and gunships after earthquake in Haiti

The death toll from the major earthquake that hit Haiti earlier in August has risen to over 2,200.

The Haitian government says 600,000 people are directly affected by the devastating 7.2magnitude quake and in need of urgent assistance. Over 12,000 people have been seriously injured.

Near the quake’s epicentre in Les Cayes, on the south west coast, people have been left to organise aid and support themselves. This is mostly due to roads and bridges becoming damaged from the tremors.

The USS Arlington arrived from the United States last weekend, with two helicopters and 200 Marines. Britain is sending a Royal Navy ship to serve as a landing pad for US military helicopters.

The last thing the shattered people of Haiti need is more US military intervention.

They need the resources that can always be mobilised for war, but are never available for the poor.