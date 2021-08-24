Fightback at Royal Parks + housing fire safety protest

Outsourced cleaners working at Royal Parks in central London began their second week of a two-week strike on Monday of this week.

The cleaners—members of the PCS and UVW unions—work for private contractor Just Ask Services. They are fighting against possible job cuts later this year, and are demanding the same sick pay, maternity pay, annual leave, and pension entitlement as workers employed directly.

Last week’s strike hit hard, with supervisors running a skeleton service. Strikers agreed to meet and discuss their action every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They have also called for a mass meeting of worker and union activists, at Speakers Corner in Hyde Park, on Monday of next week.

Demanding safe houses

A protest outside the Nine Elms development in south London demanded developers pay for fire safety changes.

Some 30 people took part in the protest last Saturday called by Action for Fire Safety Justice.

A similar protest was called in Salford Quays in Manchester as organisers say people are “living in fear”.

Action for Fire Safety Justice wants remedial work carried out quickly and for residents and leaseholders to be compensated for money they have had to spend on safety measures.

