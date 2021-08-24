Ignoring Covid won’t work

Covid-19 related deaths in Britain stand at a shocking average of 100 each day according to official data. That’s a rise of 54 percent in a week.

As Socialist Worker went to press, 31,914 cases were reported in a day. And daily hospitalisations have risen by 276 since the beginning of August to 948.

But despite these statistics and the resurgence of Covid-19, politicians and the media remain silent. Perhaps neither the Tories nor Labour want to upset bosses by hinting at the possibility of an alternative to the policy of simply letting the virus rip through the population.

And as schools in England and Wales are due to return next week the situation could become much worse.

We need a strategy that goes further than just the reliance on the vaccination programme and the flawed track and trace system.

Researchers at the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics found that Pfizer–BioNTech and Oxford‑AstraZeneca vaccines are quite effective against the fast spreading Delta variant of Covid-19,

But they also found protection fades sharply after three months.

Education unions are calling for the installation of ventilation into school classrooms.

The government makes only vague promises in reply.

In truth more than ventilation will be needed to win safety in schools—and society.