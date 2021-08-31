US military continued killings of children in Afghanistan

The United States military left Afghanistan as it arrived—by killing children.

A US drone strike blew up a vehicle last Sunday slaughtering nine members of one family, including seven children according to a relative of the dead who spoke to a local journalist working with CNN news.

The youngest killed was a two year old girl, said the brother of one of those killed.

They were “an ordinary family,” he said. “We are not Isis or Daesh and this was a family home where my brothers lived with their families.”

Witnesses to the drone strike said it targeted two cars parked in a residential building near the airport.

The military, continuing its mangling of the truth, said the target was carrying “multiple suicide bombers” who were about to attack the military evacuation at Kabul airport.

There are also unconfirmed reports that a substantial number of the Afghans killed in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport last Wednesday were actually killed by US soldiers.

They were apparently shooting to clear the area.

On Friday of last week, a US drone missile struck a vehicle in Jalalabad. Officials said two IS-K leaders were killed, but they admitted that neither had anything directly to do with the Kabul bombing.

The US said there had been no civilian casualties.

But a community elder in Jalalabad said three people were killed, including children, and four were wounded. We can expect more attacks as the US tries to show it can still eliminate its enemies. But all this blood cannot hide the reality of the US defeat.

To withdraw its last troops and collaborators the US has relied on agreements with the Taliban, which it has described as the embodiment of evil for over 20 years.

The Taliban, dressed in ­high-grade military gear seized from the US, was the only force that could stop the US forces being destroyed.

General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, conceded that the military was using “the Taliban as a tool to protect us as much as possible”.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US diplomat and special envoy for Afghanistan, had been publicly silent for days after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

But last weekend he emerged to praise the group’s leaders in a series of tweets.

He lauded their public pledge to permit Afghans to leave the country if they wished even after the final US troops withdraw from the country.

On Monday, Britain and France submitted a resolution to an emergency United Nations meeting. It proposed a “safe zone” in Kabul to protect people trying to leave the country.

Any such initiative would be wholly impossible without Taliban cooperation.

And of course those who entered any such zone would have no guarantee of being welcomed in the West—particularly by Britain and France.