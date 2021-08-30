Royal Parks cleaners end strike with strong rally + round-up

Outsourced cleaners working at Royal Parks in central London protested alongside their supporters at Speakers’ Corner on Monday to round off a two-week strike.

The cleaners—members of the PCS and UVW unions—work for private contractor Just Ask Services.

They are fighting against possible job cuts later this year, and are demanding the same sick pay, maternity pay, annual leave, and pension entitlement as workers employed directly.

Scotrail workers held another solid strike last Sunday.

The RMT union said the six month fight for pay justice and equality continues and that conductors have voted by 80 percent to continue their action in a reballot.

Ticket examiners are also reballoting.

Usdaw union members at BCM Fareva struck on Monday—the fifth stoppage in two months.

The Nottingham-based manufacturer of consumer pharma and beauty products for brands such as Boots and The Body Shop is threatening workers with fire and rehire.

The 140 bin workers in Bexley have returned to work after weeks of strikes. The Unite union has made a deal with outsourcers Serco.

Workers have voted in favour of the new deal but are waiting for Serco to fulfil its promises before calling an official end to strikes.