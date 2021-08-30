Solidarity with Paul Holmes

Supporters of victimised union rep Paul Holmes are calling on trade unionists to join a solidarity lobby at the start of his disciplinary hearing.

Paul’s bosses at Kirklees council suspended him in November 2019. As branch secretary of Kirklees Unison, Paul has led strikes and campaigns against council cuts. There were four ballots among Kirklees workers resisting cuts and bullying at the time that Paul was suspended.

Now—after a 15 month investigation—Paul’s disciplinary hearing is set to begin on Monday of next week.

His supporters have organised a lobby in Huddersfield, and an online rally for those who can’t attend.