Strike vote result coming at the DVLA + Sainsbury’s lorry drivers + Westminster parking wardens

Workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea have been voting on whether to continue their strikes.

The ballot was set to end on Friday of this week.

The members of the PCS union are in a long running battle over coronavirus safety.

The vote comes as workers in the Drivers Medical department ended a month-long strike.

The department, which processes applications for renewed driving licences, has a major backlog.

Bosses want to drive workers back to their offices, despite rising infections.

The PCS says there have been at least 698 infections at the DVLA offices since the pandemic began.

Covid rates in Wales are now at their highest since the peak in January and Swansea has the highest infection rates in the whole country.

Sainsbury’s lorry drivers move towards pay fight

Sainsbury’s stores in London and the south east of England could come under pressure as DHL lorry drivers at the supermarket’s Dartford distribution centre fight over pay.

The Unite union held a consultative strike action ballot of HGV drivers at the site over a 1 percent pay offer put forward by the very profitable logistics company.

The ballot of around 200 drivers resulted in a 98 percent vote in favour of taking industrial action, including strikes.

DHL is contracted to run Sainsbury’s Dartford regional distribution centre, including driving and warehouse operations.

Unite regional officer Phil Silkstone said, “National HGV driver shortages are all over the news, so how DHL thought it was going to get away with an insulting offer of a 1 percent pay rise is beyond me.

“Our members have signalled that they are willing to strike and we will now be moving to open a formal industrial action ballot.”

Parking wardens in Westminster in central London are set to strike over a freeze in their allowances.

An outstanding 100 percent of workers on an 80 percent turnout voted to reject a new offer brought to them by their bosses, NSL parking.

The parking wardens have been offered a measly extra 21 pence per hour which, due to rises in inflation, would mean a real terms loss.