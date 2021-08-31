London’s golf courses make up an area larger than the borough of Brent and there is enough space on publicly owned courses to house 300,000 people, according to new research.

Nearly half of the capital’s 94 active golf courses are owned by London boroughs or other public bodies, such as the Church Commissioners, and yet serve a tiny fraction of the capital’s nine million residents.

Russell Curtis, author if a new study said, “This is not a war on golf.

“There surely has to be a way of improving the social utility and accessibility of golf courses to benefit the wider population.

“The redevelopment of golf courses is always presented as a binary choice between beautiful green fields or concrete.

“But there’s a model in the middle where you could provide new homes and social infrastructure while achieving biodiversity gain.”

Britain is home to a quarter of all the golf courses in Europe.

Troublemaker thinks a “war on golf” sounds like quite a good idea, actually.

Black people tasered more

Police deploy Taser stun guns too often, with black people more likely to face prolonged use lasting over five seconds, an official report has found.

Previous data have shown that black people face greater Taser use, leading to claims of racial bias.

The report found that 60 percent of black people who were subject to Taser discharges endured them for more than five seconds, compared with 29 peercent of white people.

In June PC Benjamin Monk was convicted of the manslaughter of the former Premier League footballer Dalian Atkinson in Telford, Shropshire.

Monk used a Taser for 33 seconds and kicked Atkinson twice in the head.

Vaccines made in Africa head to West

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine was supposed to be one of Africa’s most important weapons against Covid-19.

The US-based firm said it would sell enough of its shots to eventually inoculate a third of the continent’s residents.

And the vaccine would be produced in part by a South African manufacturer.

But South Africa is still waiting to receive the overwhelming majority of the 31 million vaccine doses it ordered.

At the same time, Johnson & Johnson has been exporting millions of doses that were bottled and packaged in South Africa for distribution in Europe.

Many Western countries have kept domestically manufactured doses for themselves. That wasn’t possible in South Africa because of an unusual stipulation in the contract the government signed with Johnson & Johnson.

Popo Maja, a spokesman for the South African health ministry, said, “The government was not given any choice. Sign contract or no vaccine.”

‘I can’t breathe’ plea ignored in police case