Twenty years of anti-war visual art

Stop the War Coalition presents a 20-year account of artistic output in the anti-war movement. The exhibition comprises diverse mediums and styles.

There are shock-value placards, stitched banner work, textile art, music, film, photography, prints, paintings and site-specific installations.

The works are culled from the organisation’s archives and wider artistic collections. They include the recurring blood-splat placards by David Gentleman, Vivienne Westwood’s calico prayer flags and satirical anti-Trump placards.

There is also kennardphillips’s Tony Blair selfie, “Photo Op”, and cardboard placards by Banksy that were once distributed by close friends and marched through the 2003 mass London protest.

No! 20 Years of Stop the War: A Visual Retrospective. Wednesday 8 September—Sunday 19 September. Nunnery Gallery, Bow Arts, east London, E3 2SJ.