Scottish council workers closer to a strike

Scottish GMB union members in local government have moved closer to industrial action.

Some 95 percent of union members who participated in a consultative ballot rejected the present pay offer.

Cosla, the umbrella body representing council employers, is offering just an £850 increase for workers earning up to £25,000 a year.

The union will now move to a full industrial action ballot.

It will cover nearly 10,000 members employed in schools, refuse and cleansing services across Scotland, .

Unison union members have already started a strike ballot over the pay issue.

There needs to be a big vote for strikes and then hard-hitting action.

Extra strike pay won in Unison

The left on the Unison union’s industrial action committee has secured an increase in strike pay.

Members who were elected this year as part of the Time For Real Change group agreed the request from the Scottish local government committee.

At first the chair and vice-chair of the industrial action committee were told that such a decision exceeded their authority and was not within the rules.

But they persisted with the demand and the new rate has been acted on.

This means that if Scottish Unison members strike they will have access to the higher rates of pay that are allowed in the other Scottish local government unions.