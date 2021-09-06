Solidarity rally supports Paul Holmes + NHS pay battle taken to Sajid Javid

Around 100 people joined a solidarity rally for victimised union rep Paul Holmes on Monday as his disciplinary hearing began.

There was also an online rally at the same time.

Paul’s bosses at Kirklees council suspended him in November 2019.

As branch secretary of Kirklees Unison, Paul has led strikes and campaigns against council cuts.

There were four ballots among Kirklees workers resisting cuts and bullying at the time that Paul was suspended.

Now—after a 15-month investigation—Paul’s disciplinary hearing has begun.

Paul is also the elected president of Unison.

The whole union needs to get behind him and make sure that justice is served in the case. Paul has won support from MPs including John McDonnell.

Tell Sajid Javid that NHS 3 percent pay 'rise' is not enough

Unions representing hundreds of thousands of health workers are in the final stages of balloting members on the Tories’ derisory 3 percent pay rise in England.

But is vital that activists keep up the pressure, and get every last vote to reject.

The Nurses United organisation is set to target health secretary Sajid Javid this week by lobbying his West Midlands constituency office.

Their Three Strikes, We’re Out! campaign points out the vital role that health workers have played during the pandemic—and the appalling levels of NHS pay.

Protest, Saturday 11 September, 3pm, Sajid Javid’s constituency office, 18 High Street, Bromsgrove B6. For more details see here

Ribble Motors bus strike possible

Parts of Lancashire and Liverpool could face severe disruption this autumn if bus workers employed by Ribble Motor Services Ltd, part of the Stagecoach group, vote for strikes over pay.

The ballot covers hundreds of workers in the Unite union based at the company’s depots in Preston, Chorley and Gilmoss.

Defend Guillermo Camacho

Workers have protested after cleaning worker and trade union rep Guillermo Camacho was victimised and then sacked from his job at Facebook headquarters in London.

Guillermo, who is a member of the Caiwu union, faced disciplinary action after he and other cleaners mounted a campaign against outsourcer Churchill Group.

Testing time for bosses

Driving test workers at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) began a strike ballot this week.

Bosses are demanding an increase to eight tests a day per worker.

The PCS union says this would impact on driving examiners’ performance, leading to an increased risk of accidents.

It will also hit workers’ health, safety, and welfare.

The change is being pushed through without formal negotiation.

The PCS is balloting driving examiner and driving test centre manager members in a vote that closes on 20 September.