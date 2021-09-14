​​​​​​​Bigots’ plan puts refugee lives in peril

France has warned the Tories not to do anything that breaches international law to avoid a “serious loss” of confidence and cooperation.

That’s because the French government—which routinely carries out brutal crackdowns on refugee settlements in northern France—doesn’t want refugees to be sent back.

France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin accused Priti Patel of plotting “financial blackmail” and violating international law.

He also said that Patel’s plans to send boats of migrants back across the Channel will not be accepted.

Intercepting boats to be sent back could indeed lead to dangerous consequences, such as people jumping into the sea. But France’s policing of areas such as Calais means many have little alternative but to

attempt the journey.

Plotting

And cracking down on boat crossings won’t stop people attempting to reach safety in Britain after travelling so far, despite what the Home Office claims.

While the Tories are busy plotting to throw asylum seekers back into the Channel, Afghan refugees in Britain are being abandoned.

The government has patted itself on the back for its rescue attempts. Yet those fleeing Afghanistan have arrived in a “chaotic and uncoordinated” response.

More than 10,000 Afghans were in quarantine last week.

One hotel with 50 babies in quarantine had no access to formula milk.

And supplies of clothes and toiletries to others were turned away by managers who had no staff to distribute them.

Women have been too embarrassed to ask male translators for sanitary products, and pregnant women were left without sufficient food.

Many sit in limbo, without knowledge of their immigration status. The Tories’ empty promises to Afghans underline the cruelty of their brutal migration policies.

Racist attack on a mosque

Didsbury mosque in Greater Manchester was set alight in the early hours of Saturday morning last week in a suspected Islamophobic attack.

No one was injured, but the mosque’s door was damaged.

On Saturday afternoon Manchester Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) called a vigil to show solidarity.

Tracy Pook, an admin officer at the mosque, said she was “overwhelmed by how many people have turned up in support”.

“We’re not going to let hate divide us,” she said. The same mosque has previously been attacked by far right activists.

Nahella Ashraf from Manchester SUTR told the vigil, “One message to take away is that there are more of us, black and white, young and old, Muslim, and non Muslim, people of faith and no faith standing together to defend each other.”

“We live in a period when the hostile environment has been encouraged by politicians and the mainstream press.”

She added, “It’s important that we campaign against individual attacks and also recognise where racism comes from.”