Back on the streets of Stirling for Scottish independence

Over 1,000 people joined a march for Scottish independence last Saturday in Stirling.

It was organised by the All Under One Banner (AUOB) campaign group.

It won wide public support from the streets as it snaked its way through the city from the Auld Brig for the three miles to the Bannockburn battlefield site.

It was the first AUOB march since Covid-19 restrictions were eased. It marked a step up in the campaign to call for a second referendum now.

Although this march was smaller than the pre‑covid ones on this issue, it was significantly larger than any of the static rallies held recently.

At the rally, Socialist Worker supporter Charlotte Ahmed, spoke strongly of the need to use mass civil disobedience to achieve campaign aims.

Protests

Referencing plans to restrict protests at the Scottish parliament’s site she said, “If they don’t want us at Holyrood, we will be at Holyrood.

“If they don’t want us at Cop26, we will be at Cop26.

“All Yes groups and independence activists should aim to be part of the Cop26 demo on 6 November with banners, flags and chants.

“Change won’t happen without mass protest.”

The independence campaign moves next to the capital, Edinburgh, in another march organised by AUOB on Saturday, 25 September.

It will be a major test to see if the independence campaign can return to the streets in large numbers.