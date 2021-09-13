Make the most of lorry driver shortage to win big on pay

Around 40 drivers working at Booker Retail Partners at its Thamesmead site in south east London have voted unanimously for strikes.

Action could hit more than 1,500 convenience stores.

But national Unite union leaders haven’t called strikes yet. Instead the union is allowing time for “crunch talks” with bosses.

Unite has warned that any strikes will deepen the supply shortages because of a lack of HGV drivers.

It should act sooner rather than later to use the crisis to workers’ advantage.

The company put in place temporary £5 an hour pay uplift for its drivers at the Hemel Hempstead depot because of the shortage,

But it refused to do so at the Thamesmead site.

Lorry drivers and engineers employed by Hanson on the Castle Cement contract have voted for strikes over pay.

The 200 lorry drivers in the Unite union have rejected a pay offer of 2.5 percent.

It amounts to a pay cut in real terms with the RPI inflation rates currently at 3.9 percent.

Drivers deliver dry cement to construction projects including Hinkley Point, HS2, Sellafield and Thames Tideway. And they deliver to building product companies Jewson and Marshalls.

With the much publicised lorry drivers’ shortage, the battle should be for at least a double figures pay rise.