Two more years for Met’s top rotten cop

Dame Cressida Dick’s ­contract to lead the Metropolitan Police is to be extended for another two years, home secretary Priti Patel, confirmed last week.

Dick received the public backing of the Police Federation and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The extension to 2024 had been strongly opposed in some quarters. Those who have suffered as a result of the Met in recent years ­questioned her suitability to remain in the job.

But in a letter to The Times ­newspaper the former Labour home secretary Jack Straw said that the “campaign against Dame Cressida Dick’s reappointment” was “as unpleasant as it is unjustified.

“She is a highly skilled, ­intelligent and imaginative police officer and leader, and much better than some of those now sniping from the sidelines.”

Dick’s fixed-term appointment as commissioner, which was due to end in April 2022 nets her £230,000 a year. She faced calls to resign in March after the Met attacked a vigil held in south London over the ­killing of Sarah Everard, who had been murdered by a cop.

In June, the Met was labelled “institutionally corrupt” after a probe into the unsolved murder of private detective Daniel Morgan.

Dick was accused of personally repeatedly delaying the inquiry.

She has claimed people ­supporting Black Lives Matter don’t know which country they are in.

Target

She defended the stop and search practices that target black people.

She said, “We are targeting young people who are likely to be carrying knives and guns and drugs, we’re in among the drug markets and what it means is, overall, a higher ­proportion of young black lads being stopped than white lads.”

Dick has been referred to the tame police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission after supporting a senior officer in relation to bullying. She defended Matt Horne, deputy assistant commissioner of the force in evidence to MPs ­earlier this year.

Horne was found guilty of three counts of misconduct while deputy chief constable of Essex Police.

Execution

Earlier in her prestigious career, Dick oversaw the operation that resulted in the brutal execution at London Underground station of Brazilian John Charles De Menezes.

His crime was to have looked—to the police—like a terrorist.

Socialist Worker can for once agree with Ken Marsh, the chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents more than 30,000 officers. He said, “She’s a good cop, simple as that.”

The new Police Crime and Sentencing bill that will give even more brutal and draconian powers to Dick and her thugs was going through the House of Lords for its second reading on Tuesday.

Activists must continue to build and apply pressure against state repression and police brutality.