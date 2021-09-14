Smash the vile Tories’ reign and their grubby system

The Tories’ class war has escalated further, and it isn’t set to slow down. This week Tory Work and Pension Secretary Therese Coffey unveiled her solution to the scrapping of the Universal Credit £20 uplift.

Coffey says claimants should simply “work extra hours”.

Clearly she doesn’t understand how Universal Credit works—as the more hours a claimant works the fewer benefits they receive.

It also shows her snobbery towards people on benefits.

And slurs made by Tory cabinet member Michael Gove have been revealed, including a description of people living in colonised countries as “fuzzy‑wuzzies”.

These aren’t just rogue comments made by a few backwards Tories—it is inherent to their beliefs. The latest scandals are another sign of how out of touch the Tories are with ordinary people.

And their class war isn’t just meted out in words and speeches, but in actions that affect ordinary people’s everyday lives.

They are on the warpath against Universal Credit claimants by snatching away the meagre £20 uplift.

Impacted

Universal Credit claimants doubled during the pandemic, and more than 6.2 million families will now be impacted by the payment cut. Half a million—including 200,000 children—will be pushed into poverty. Those disproportionately affected will be single parents, black and ethnic minority families, and disabled people.

National insurance hikes will also ensure those with the least pay the most. In fact, the more you earn, the lower your tax contribution to the Tories disastrous new plans for social care. And expected minimum wage increases will still not be enough for people to survive on.

With the furlough scheme also set to end, thousands more will suffer unemployment.

It’s clear why these attacks from the wealthiest and most privileged in society are hitting those at the bottom. The Tories are out for themselves, and their class.

And, they’re managing to get away with it. Their racist scapegoating of migrants and refugees provides cover to pass the blame for the inequality in society to the most vulnerable.

But it’s not because of a few thousand refugees that the welfare system is on its knees, so the attempts to divide people must be resisted. While the Tories force us to fight over crumbs, they gorge on luxury and wealth.

Boris Johnson, his horde of deplorables, their wealthy friends and the bosses and corporations they represent are the enemies of ordinary working people.

Everything they have must be ripped from them. It’s time for the Tories to get a taste of their own medicine.