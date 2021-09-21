New term signals big battles ahead for university and college workers

Workers are launching a fightback in universities and colleges as the new term begins with a number of strikes and disputes set to kick off in the next few weeks.

Strikes are set to begin at 15 colleges on 28-29 September and then from 5-15 October.

Workers in further education have seen as much as a 30 percent pay deduction in the last 10 years. They will also strike over workload and conditions.

Activists in the UCU union are getting ready for significant strikes in higher education in defence of the USS pension scheme.

If the scheme is slashed, some workers could see a 35 ­percent cut to their pensions.

Along with the attacks on pensions, university ­workers also plan to strike over equal pay, casual contracts, ­workload and a real-term pay rise.

Disputes

Last week, delegates to UCU’s special HE Sector Conference voted in large numbers to pursue both disputes together.

The new term and an influx of students will bring a fresh threat of covid outbreaks in universities.

Many UCU activists are making it clear that staff should feel confident enough to walk out if they think their working environment is unsafe.