Liverpool Pride + Royal Parks + Dpac protest + GKN + Weetabix

Hundreds of people joined a Reclaim Pride protest in Liverpool on Saturday.

The rally and march were in response to a series of violent homophobic and transphobic attacks in the city and a rise in hate crimes across Merseyside. Speakers called to reclaim Pride as a protest after years of corporate sponsorships and a shift towards the event simply as a party.

Protesters chanted, “Pride is not for profit, keep your hands off it”.

John Carr

New fight at Royal Parks

Outsourced cleaners working at Royal Parks in central London are set to strike for the whole of October.

The cleaners—members of the PCS and UVW unions—work for private contractor Just Ask Services.

They are fighting against possible job cuts later this year, and are demanding the same sick pay, maternity pay, annual leave, and pension entitlement as workers employed directly.

The workers have already held 18 days of strikes, and now want to escalate.

lSend a message of support to [email protected] Donate to the strike fund. The Royal Parks Crowdfunder closes soon. Members have raised £8,572 and agreed to try and get this up to £9,000 by the deadline. Check the PCS website and @pcs_union twitter for activities you can support throughout the strike in October.

Dpac calls benefits protest

The Disabled People Against Cuts campaign group has called a protest for Saturday against cuts in Universal Credit. It is also demanding the £20 a week uplift is applied to all benefits.

lProtest Saturday 28 September, 11.30am, Kings Cross station courtyard, Euston Road London N1 9AL

Tesco strike possible

Thousands of lorry drivers and warehouse workers at four Tesco distribution centres have rejected a below inflation pay offer.

If workers vote for strikes, Tesco’s shelves will become empty this winter

In a consultative ballot, Unite union members overwhelmingly rejected Tesco’s offer of a 2.5 percent pay increase. The centres affected are Belfast, Didcot, Doncaster and Thurrock with more than 3,500 workers involved.

Strike at GKN and Weetabix

Workers at GKN Drivelines’ factory in Erdington, Birmingham, are set to begin an all out continuous strike from Monday to keep the factory open.

In January parent company Melrose GKN announced that the factory would lose in 2022 at the cost of 500 jobs.

The Unite union delayed strikes to arrange talks, but Melrose GKN refused to attend. Strikes will impact production at car plants such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Nissan and Toyota.

Unite union members at Weetabix factories in Kettering and Corby in Northamptonshire were set to begin a series of 48-hour strikes on Tuesday this week.

This will be followed by strikes on the same days every week until December. The workers face changes to their shifts and working patterns that could leave them £5,000 a year worse off.