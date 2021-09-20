Stand with Paul Holmes + Glasgow protest + Uber strike

Supporters of victimised trade unionist Paul Holmes were set to hold a lobby and a solidarity rally in his support on Thursday and Saturday of this week.

Paul’s bosses at Kirklees council suspended him in November 2019.

As branch secretary of Kirklees Unison, Paul has led strikes and campaigns against cuts and bullying.

There were four ballots among Kirklees workers at the time that Paul was suspended.

Kirklees council deputy leader, a Labour councillor, said “there is a Father Christmas” after hearing of Paul’s suspension.

Lobby Paul’s hearing—Thursday 23 September and Friday 8 October, 9-10am, Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, Huddersfield, HD3 3RH.Solidarity rally—Saturday 25 September, 12-2pm, The Red Shed, 18 Vicarage St South, Wakefield, WF1 1QX

Protest at National Insurance rise

Glasgow People Before Profit activists protested last Saturday against the rise in National Insurance Contributions.

They also called on the Scottish government to offset the losses that the lowest paid workers will face.

A group of around 1,000 anti-vaxxers swamped the area where the protest was assembling.

But People Before Profit moved to the city’s George Square where there was a lot of public support.

Pauline Brady

Around 70 union members working on the Canadian Natural Resources contract for offshore contractor Petrofac are voting on strikes over pay.

The Unite union members are employed on the Ninian Central, Ninian South and Tiffany platforms. The ballot will close on 18 October.

Cleaners at the University of the Arts London (UAL) will strike from 27 October to 1 October to be brought in house and receive the same terms and conditions as other directly employed staff.

The members of the GMB union say that the outsourcing of mostly black and Latin American workers is discriminatory and racist.

Workers say they won’t stop until their demands are met and they are brought in house.

Join pickets at London College Of Communication on 27 October, Chelsea College of Arts 28 September, Camberwell University 29 September, London College Of Communication 30 September

Cleaning workers at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) will ballot again for strikes.

The members of the UVW union were brought in in-house earlier this year but haven’t received the same terms and conditions as those that are directly employed at the hospital.

One hundred and twenty workers at the hospital say that a two-tier system that sees them receive fewer benefits is still in place.

One worker said, “We have moved from being outsourced to OCS to being employed by GOSH but we want equality so we are agitating to strike again.”

Uber drivers across Britain are set to strike on 28 September.

Members of the ADCU union will take action to demand an end to upfront pricing for trips, and all working time to be paid for, including waiting times and end to unfair dismissals.

Demonstrations will be held in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and other cities at 1pm.

The strike comes despite Uber recognising drivers as workers and signing a recognition deal with the GMB union.

It is clear that more action by workers is needed to improve conditions and pay for Uber drivers.