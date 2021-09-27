Round-up: GKN + Uber + UAL cleaners + GOSH + Royal Mail Llanelli

Strikes at the GKN Automotive factory in Birmingham have been suspended. The workers were due to begin strikes on Monday against plans of parent company Melrose GKN to close the factory.

Following a meeting last week with the Unite union, Melrose GKN agreed there would be a moratorium on work and machinery being taken out of the factory.

Unite has agreed not to begin strikes again before 18 October.

Unite national officer Des Quinn said the strikes had been suspended “in the spirit of good will”.

But Unite should be calling action now.

Around 70 workers at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot in Coulport are set to strike over pay. Some 90 percent of Unite union members voted for strikes.

ADCU union members at Uber were set to strike on Tuesday this week demanding an end to unfair dismissals, money for waiting times and action on terrible conditions.

They are also angry at the Labour Party’s decision to host the Uber boss James Heywood at their annual conference for a fringe event.

Uber is currently in the High Court to try and overturn a previous ruling that saw Uber drivers declared as workers.

Cleaners at the University of the Arts London (UAL) began a strike on Monday to demand to be brought in house and receive the same terms and conditions as directly employed staff.

The members of the GMB union say that the outsourcing of mostly black and Latin American workers is discriminatory and racist.

Join pickets at Camberwell University on 29 Sept, London College Of Communication on Thursday 30 Sept

Security guards at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) have announced a campaign to end the outsourcing of their jobs.

Cleaners at the hospital, who are members of the UVW union, have already been brought in house after a striking.

Now cleaners say they will continue the fight to receive the same benefits as those directly employed by the hospital for some time.

Food delivery workers boycotted the Kingsland High Street McDonalds in Hackney east London after they were refused entry to the restaurant’s car park.

The boycott was organised by the IWGB union.

Driving examiners have voted overwhelmingly for strikes against bosses’ latest attempts to force them to work longer.

Members of the PCS union voted by 92 percent to strike, on a turnout of 80 percent. Some 95 percent also voted for action short of a strike.

Bosses in the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency want to force examiners to take on an extra test in the working day. PCS members say that this would extra workload would impact examiners’ performance leading to an increased risk of accidents.

The ballot shows huge support for strikes—it should be turned into action as soon as possible.

Postal workers at a Royal Mail delivery office in Llanelli, South Wales, have voted to strike over the sacking of a workmate.

Members of the CWU voted by 98 percent to strike—with mass shows of strength and solidarity in large gate meetings outside their delivery office.

Workers at lock makers Henry Squire and Sons in Wolverhampton are set to strike next month over pay.

The Unite union members were to receive a pay increase in January, but management refused to make an offer. Instead they have been offered a 2.5 percent increase from July to December—worth just 1.25 percent for the year.

The first week-long strike will begin on Monday 4 October. Further actions are planned.