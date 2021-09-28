Schools left to the virus

“Virtually any child, unvaccinated, is likely to get an infection at some point between 12 and 15,” said Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty last week.

Whitty’s deputy, Jonathan Van‑Tam added, “We are not looking at a theoretical risk of children 12-17 becoming infected. I think it is really quite inevitable that they will be so at some point.”

This offhand acceptance of mass infection shows how the establishment are content to cast off all health measures so that businesses can keep running.

The Tories’ continued abandonment of any pandemic safety measures saw 100,000 students absent from school last week.

There are no masks, no bubbles, no isolation of contacts, CO2 monitors arrived late and vaccinations for children are running behind schedule.

Many schools are struggling to stay open as Covid-19 continues to rise. Cases among children between five and 14 reached 811 per 100,000 people. This is a record for the pandemic.

And it is bound to mean that more older people are infected as they mix with children.

The Financial Times newspaper noted, “The steep jump in Covid-19 infections among children has been followed by an uptick in cases affecting people aged 30 to 49—their parents’ generation.”

The Tories were warned that this would happen. But as throughout their criminal handling of the pandemic, profits always come first.

That now means the government calmly accepts 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 a week.