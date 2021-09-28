Join pro-choice march on US embassy in London

Supporters of a woman’s right to choose on abortion will demonstrate this Saturday in solidarity with protesters in the US opposing vicious attacks on abortion rights in Texas and other states.

Women and men across the US will protest against a new law introduced in Texas that effectively bans abortion after six weeks. In Britain, activists will march through central London to the US embassy on a march called by Abortion Rights. Fury as Texas bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Read More The six week mark is before many women even know they are pregnant. But in the US “heartbeat” bills have been introduced in several states to prevent women’s control over their own bodies. Texas’ law has the earliest cut off period, and now states such as Florida are looking to replicate the harsh and restrictive regulations. And even where abortion is available, access to clinics has been made difficult with restrictions and cuts. Overturn Most heartbeat bills have been blocked at judicial level. The US Supreme Court is due to rule on whether Texas’ law is unconstitutional. The court, with an overload of Republican judges, may rule in favour of Texas and overturn Roe v Wade. This is the federal court case that provides some abortion protection for women in the US. “Abortion bans like this disproportionately impact those from low-income and people of colour,” Abortion Rights said. “Restricting or banning abortion doesn’t stop abortions. It just forces people to seek unsafe methods and puts them at risk.” Women in China are also facing attacks on their reproductive rights. The state is set to limit abortions for “non-medical purposes” to accelerate birth rates. It’s vital people join protests this weekend to fight against anti-abortion and repressive legislation in Britain, the US and worldwide. Join the Abortion Rights march on Saturday 2 October, assemble 12 noon, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DX