Why struggle is more important than parliament

Its leader Pablo Iglesias soon changed his tune on the ­movements. “That idiocy that we used to say when we were on the extreme left that things change in the street and not in institutions, is a lie,” he said in 2016.

Podemos abandoned ­movements for parliament—and formed a coalition with a party of austerity, PSOE.

Committed

No rule change inside the Labour Party, no amount of committee positions occupied, and no set number of left wing MPs, can solve this problem.

For Panitch, the answer was to return to “democratising” the Labour Party so the pull of the movements is stronger than that of parliament.

The left has to complete this arduous task before it can even begin to think of electing another left wing leader and trying again in government.

But even Panitch knew this approach is flawed, as he described what happened to supporters of Tony Benn who tried it decades ago.

Shortly before he died, Panitch wrote that the left, “In concentrating on trying to change the Labour Party, it became trapped in that struggle. It never solved the problem of having to fight for its goals through unending party committees and conferences without becoming absorbed by them.

“Almost an entire political generation were committed in this way.”

Those ­activists didn’t strengthen Labour’s connection with extra‑­parliamentary movements—the Labour Party severed them from it.

That’s why alarm bells should ring at John McDonnell’s call on Labour activists to encourage people leading struggle to enter Labour and take part in its internal wars.

Things are too urgent for that. The world is in the teeth of the climate crisis and the rich are waging war on ordinary people to save their crumbling system.

Do we have another five or even ten years to spare to ­transform the Labour party, get them into power and make transformative social reform? The answer is no.

It would be a catastrophe if the people who fight back are swallowed up by bureaucratic struggles inside a party that leads nowhere.

The main problem in trade unions isn’t that they need more officials who vote the right way at Labour Party conferences.

It’s that those same ­officials have failed consistently to encourage and lead their members into strikes that can defend their jobs, pay and living conditions.

And the movements over ­climate change, racism and police violence don’t need motions and manifesto pledges. They need to be much bigger, even more militant, and more working class.

They do need political organisation.

Not one that tries to ­represent them in the confines of parliament, but one that works to link them all together, draws them into the workplace and trade unions and builds the confidence of everyone who wants to fight.

It’s not the Labour Party.