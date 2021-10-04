Month of resistance at Royal Parks + round-up

Outsourced cleaners working for Royal Parks in central London began a month-long strike on Friday of last week.

The cleaners work for private company Just Ask Services.

They are fighting possible job cuts later this year, and demand the same sick pay, maternity pay, annual leave, and pension entitlement as workers employed directly. The month-long strike marks an escalation in their battle after a two‑week strike in August.

Workers began their strike with a rally in St James’ Park on Friday, Royal Parks half marathon on Sunday of this week.

Donate to the strike fund at bit.ly/donate-royal-parks Messages of support to [email protected]

Nurses in Scotland are to be asked if they’ll take industrial action against a below-inflation “pay rise”.

Members of the RCN rejected the Scottish government’s 4 percent pay offer during the summer.

The union is now organising a consultative ballot to ask what action its members are prepared to take to win a better deal.

Security guards at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) are set to ballot for strikes to demand that their jobs are brought in house and for the same benefits as those employed directly by GOSH.

Council pay vote coming

The Unison union is set to ballot council workers in England and Wales for strikes over pay, after they rejected a below-inflation offer from bosses.

The union had encouraged its members—including care workers, refuse collectors, social workers, street cleaners and teaching assistants—to reject the pay offer of 1.75 percent.

With the RPI rate of inflation closer to 5 percent, this is effectively a pay cut.

It follows more than a decade of similar pay cuts and freezes that mean local authority workers have had a 25 percent pay cut in real terms since 2010.

Strike ballot dates had not been announced as Socialist Worker went to press.

Local government workers across Britain should be fighting alongside NHS workers for the pay rises they deserve after the pandemic.

Exam board backs Boken

Exam board Pearson has upheld an appeal by NEU rep John Boken, who was sacked from his job at Shrewsbury College in the West Midlands.

Bosses at Shrewsbury Colleges Group sacked John after he raised complaints about racism in his workplace.

John and the NEU hope to use Pearson’s decision to help him in his fight to be reinstated.

They also plan a rally in his defence next month.