Fight against workloads and casualisation at Royal College of Art

Workers at the Royal College of Art in London struck on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The members of the UCU union are taking action against casualisation, unmanageable workloads and issues of equality.

In August members were balloted on whether to strike or take action short of a strike. They returned an impressive 83 percent yes vote in favour.

Strikers on the picket lines on Monday held signs reading, “Royal College of Burnout” and “Unfair contracts are sexist contracts”.

They also organised a “virtual picket line” with more than 30 participants. Workers say they will escalate strikes next week if bosses refuses to meet their demands.

Donate to the RCA strike fund at bit.ly/rcaucu