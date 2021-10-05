Blame the bust system

Nobody wants to take the blame for fuel shortages, empty shelves and rising prices.

Bosses want the Tories to fix it by allowing them to recruit more migrant workers.

The Tories point the finger straight back at them, blaming them for failing to prepare for increased demand for goods.

Let the market solve its own problems, say Boris Johnson and his new foreign secretary, Liz Truss.

“In the end, those businesses, those industries, are the best solvers of their own supply chain issues,” said Johnson.

“Government can’t step in and fix every bit of the supply chain.”

The way much of the media reports the crisis won’t help you get to the bottom of what’s responsible.

Sometimes it’s presented almost as if it’s a natural disaster, or a patch of stormy weather—an unhappy collision of forces beyond anyone’s control.

Everybody accuses each other of failing to plan for crises.

But nobody wants to suggest that there’s anything wrong fundamentally with how society is organised.

When planning is left open to the market, decisions are made based on what produces quick profits—not what society and ordinary people need.

A democratically planned system, where profit isn’t the driving force, wouldn’t face these crises.

But neither the Tories nor the bosses want to talk about that.

That would mean admitting that privatisation, marketisation—and the whole system itself—doesn’t work.